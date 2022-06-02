Treat of the Day: 2022 Texas Star Scholarship recipient announced
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Fair announced their 2022 Texas Star Scholarship recipient, a big congratulations to Lane Hillert.
The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded in the second semester of his freshman year in college. Lane plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in animal science.
He wants to become a veterinarian and continue his involvement with his family’s commercial cattle operation.
Great job lane!
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.