Treat of the Day: 2022 Texas Star Scholarship recipient announced

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Fair announced their 2022 Texas Star Scholarship recipient, a big congratulations to Lane Hillert.

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded in the second semester of his freshman year in college. Lane plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in animal science.

He wants to become a veterinarian and continue his involvement with his family’s commercial cattle operation.

Great job lane!

