Advertisement

Treat of the Day: 2022 Texas Star Scholarship recipient announced

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Fair announced their 2022 Texas Star Scholarship recipient, a big congratulations to Lane Hillert.

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded in the second semester of his freshman year in college. Lane plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in animal science.

He wants to become a veterinarian and continue his involvement with his family’s commercial cattle operation.

Great job lane!

We are excited to announce the 2022 Texas Star Scholarship Recipient, Mr. Lane Hillert. Lane plans to attend Texas A&M...

Posted by Brazos Valley Fair on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking Photo for Dr. Grady Hogue
Bryan physician, Texas A&M Health Science Center Clinical Assistant Professor arrested for pointing gun at mover
Police say the suspect pulled up to the victim, leaned out his car window, and threatened her...
Customer robbed outside College Station bank on Wednesday
Gonzalo Lopez
TDCJ spokesman says ‘false alarm’ in overnight search for escaped inmate in Madison County
Highway 21 is back open after being closed for several hours while law enforcement searched for...
Highway 21 back open following search for escaped inmate in Madison County
Felipe Robles, 34, died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Family of man killed in double shooting in Bryan speaks out, seeks answers

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD UIL champion
Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD UIL champion
Bekie and Natasha were awarded for their hard work
Treat of the Day: College Station Fire Department honors two employees
Businesses send in snacks to Bryan PD
Treat of the Day: Bryan Police Department gets donated snacks and drinks
Businesses send in snacks to Bryan PD
Treat of the Day