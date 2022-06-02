Advertisement

Where you can celebrate Pride Month in the Brazos Valley

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall uprising in Manhattan.
There’s a list of events planned for this month to celebrate Pride Month this year in the...
There’s a list of events planned for this month to celebrate Pride Month this year in the Brazos Valley.(MGN image)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a list of events planned for this month to celebrate Pride Month this year in the Brazos Valley.

DOWNTOWN BRYAN

For the second year in a row, LGBTQ+ advocacy groups will be in downtown Bryan for First Friday to help celebrate Pride Month.

I Heart Bryan is hosting a “Show Up & Show Love” meet and greet with its team members at The Frame Gallery from 5 to 8 p.m. The organization will have a coronation and offer free hugs, stickers, and small flags. Rainbow-themed “I Heart Bryan” t-shirts from Salazar Promotions will be for sale at Savage Diva.

Halo, the area’s only exclusive gay nightclub, is once again hosting a Rainbow Resource Fair from 5 to 8 p.m. This is for the community to learn about resources that are available for the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

The Pride Community Center is “Adding Some Glitter To First Friday” and will have a resource table on the corner of E 26th Street and Main. To learn more about Pride Community Center go here.

For adults who are wanting to catch a drag show, you can go to Halo Friday night at 11 p.m. or a Pride Kick-Off Party show at 10 p.m. at Murphy’s Law.

While you’re in downtown Bryan this month, stop by Busha’s Custom Cookies for some rainbow-themed treats, or check out the Rainbow Bagels for sale this month at Zeitman’s Grocery Store. For each bagel sold, donations will be made to The Trevor Project.

PRIDE WEEKEND

Pride Community Center is hosting multiple events planned for the weekend of June 10 - 12.

On June 10, a Pride Kickoff Party is planned at The 101 on Texas Avenue in Bryan beginning at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 11, a Pride Pool Party is planned at The Cove @ BearX in College Station from noon to 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, June 12, the annual Pride Picnic will be at Kinder Hill Brew Lab from noon to 4 p.m. with food provided by Wild Garlic Pizza. KinderHill Brew Lab is also donating 10% of sales every Thursday this month to Pride Community Center. The Brazos County Health District will also be there to offer free COVID shots and boosters along with pride swag bags.

For more details and to purchase a ticket for these events go here.

Volunteers are needed. Anyone interested in helping to make it a success should sign up at www.volunteersignup.org/D3Q89

CELEBRATE NEARBY

Houston is hosting the nation’s 3rd largest pride parade and festival in the nation on Saturday, June 25, 2022. For more details go to pridehouston365.org.

Austin’s big Pride celebration is on August 20.

Dallas is also hosting Pride events the weekend of June 4 and 5.

Did we miss something or need to make a correction? Email surette@kbtx.com

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking Photo for Dr. Grady Hogue
Bryan physician, Texas A&M Health Science Center Clinical Assistant Professor arrested for pointing gun at mover
Police say the suspect pulled up to the victim, leaned out his car window, and threatened her...
Customer robbed outside College Station bank on Wednesday
Gonzalo Lopez
TDCJ spokesman says ‘false alarm’ in overnight search for escaped inmate in Madison County
Highway 21 is back open after being closed for several hours while law enforcement searched for...
Highway 21 back open following search for escaped inmate in Madison County
Felipe Robles, 34, died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Family of man killed in double shooting in Bryan speaks out, seeks answers

Latest News

"Deep in the Heart" film poster
Texas wildlife film set to debut June 3rd
Thursday Morning Weather Update 6/2
Thursday Morning Weather Update 6/2
"Deep in the Heart"
"Deep in the Heart" film interview with Ben Masters - Part 1
"Deep in the Heart" film interview with Ben Master
"Deep in the Heart" film interview with Ben Masters - Part 2