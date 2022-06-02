Where you can celebrate Pride Month in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a list of events planned for this month to celebrate Pride Month this year in the Brazos Valley.

DOWNTOWN BRYAN

For the second year in a row, LGBTQ+ advocacy groups will be in downtown Bryan for First Friday to help celebrate Pride Month.

I Heart Bryan is hosting a “Show Up & Show Love” meet and greet with its team members at The Frame Gallery from 5 to 8 p.m. The organization will have a coronation and offer free hugs, stickers, and small flags. Rainbow-themed “I Heart Bryan” t-shirts from Salazar Promotions will be for sale at Savage Diva.

Halo, the area’s only exclusive gay nightclub, is once again hosting a Rainbow Resource Fair from 5 to 8 p.m. This is for the community to learn about resources that are available for the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

The Pride Community Center is “Adding Some Glitter To First Friday” and will have a resource table on the corner of E 26th Street and Main. To learn more about Pride Community Center go here.

For adults who are wanting to catch a drag show, you can go to Halo Friday night at 11 p.m. or a Pride Kick-Off Party show at 10 p.m. at Murphy’s Law.

While you’re in downtown Bryan this month, stop by Busha’s Custom Cookies for some rainbow-themed treats, or check out the Rainbow Bagels for sale this month at Zeitman’s Grocery Store. For each bagel sold, donations will be made to The Trevor Project.

PRIDE WEEKEND

Pride Community Center is hosting multiple events planned for the weekend of June 10 - 12.

On June 10, a Pride Kickoff Party is planned at The 101 on Texas Avenue in Bryan beginning at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 11, a Pride Pool Party is planned at The Cove @ BearX in College Station from noon to 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, June 12, the annual Pride Picnic will be at Kinder Hill Brew Lab from noon to 4 p.m. with food provided by Wild Garlic Pizza. KinderHill Brew Lab is also donating 10% of sales every Thursday this month to Pride Community Center. The Brazos County Health District will also be there to offer free COVID shots and boosters along with pride swag bags.

For more details and to purchase a ticket for these events go here.

Volunteers are needed. Anyone interested in helping to make it a success should sign up at www.volunteersignup.org/D3Q89

CELEBRATE NEARBY

Houston is hosting the nation’s 3rd largest pride parade and festival in the nation on Saturday, June 25, 2022. For more details go to pridehouston365.org.

Austin’s big Pride celebration is on August 20.

Dallas is also hosting Pride events the weekend of June 4 and 5.

