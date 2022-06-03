Ashley McCord Added to Women’s Basketball Staff

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced Friday that Ashley McCord would be joining her staff as director of player development and athletic culture.

“I was thrilled and humbled when Coach Taylor invited me to join her staff at Texas A&M-probably the most humbling ask I have received in my career,” McCord said. “I previously served Coach Taylor and her staff in a volunteer role through my former position with Athletes in Action; so to now be an official part of the team was an opportunity I could not pass up. I am confident and excited to experience the professional and personal growth that lies ahead during my tenure on this Texas A&M women’s basketball staff.”

“Ashley’s ability to create relationships and connect with young people is unparalleled,” Taylor said. “It is so important that our student-athletes have a space to grow and stretch themselves off the court. Integrity, leadership, service and all of our core values are important parts of the development for our young people, and I know Ashley will have an immediate impact on their lives and our program. I am thrilled that Ashley and her family are joining us in Aggieland.”

McCord comes to Aggieland after a three-year appointment at Georgia where she served as the sports chaplain with Athletes in Action with Taylor’s women’s basketball program as well as gymnastics, cross country and track & field from 2019-22.

Prior to UGA, she fulfilled the same duties as sports chaplain for Athletes in Action at Texas Southern and Rice from 2017-19. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native served programs such as women’s basketball, track & field, soccer, golf, softball and cross country at the two schools.

McCord cut her teeth with Athletes in Action at Tennessee from 2015-17 while pursuing her master’s in sport psychology and motor behavior, which she earned in the spring of 2016.

McCord received her bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2013.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Returning season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their tickets later this summer.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.