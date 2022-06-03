Advertisement

Blackshear St closed near Navasota cemetery following 18-wheeler rollover

Navasota 18-wheeler rollover
Navasota 18-wheeler rollover(City of Navasota)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Fire Department and Navasota Police are on scene of an 18-wheeler accident that’s affecting traffic in the area.

According to information shared on the city’s social media accounts, the rollover happened on Blackshear St. at 5th St. near the cemetery.

