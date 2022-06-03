Blackshear St closed near Navasota cemetery following 18-wheeler rollover

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Fire Department and Navasota Police are on scene of an 18-wheeler accident that’s affecting traffic in the area.

According to information shared on the city’s social media accounts, the rollover happened on Blackshear St. at 5th St. near the cemetery.

⚠️18-wheeler rollover accident on Blackshear St (at 5th St) by the cemetery in Navasota. ￼⚠️



Navasota PD & Navasota FD responded to the accident.



➡️ Blackshear St is currently CLOSED until the scene is cleared. #KeepingYouInformed #NavasotaTX pic.twitter.com/xtoi0olJsd — City of Navasota (@CityofNavasota) June 3, 2022

