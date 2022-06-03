Advertisement

Boys & Girls Clubs of Brazos Valley dedicates new facility in Bryan

By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Children in Bryan and College Station have a new place to play and grow.

The Boys & Girls Clubs had their ribbon cutting for their new facility, the Newman-Adam Campus on Beck Street in Bryan Friday. They have plenty of new space including a brand new basketball court, kitchen, game and learning areas.

The Club moved to their new facility a few months ago but has been getting new staff trained.

”Well we’re excited about the new facility just because we have so much more space and it’s located in an area that makes it a walk-up facility where we were located over on William Joel Bryan for kids to get to us. We’re also excited because the school district has designated this as a bus stop so the district’s bringing kids directly to us,” said Austin Bryan, Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley Board Chair for 2022.

“We started construction on this facility I want to say in late summer of last year and we’ve been in the facility now for what seems likes three or four months. Of course we were in it getting it prepared for kids so there was some lag time between the time we actually were able to get inside the facility,” added Bryan.

The Boys & Girls Club serves around 120 kids a day after school. They are now transitioning to summer programs and sports activities.

