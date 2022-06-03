Advertisement

Brazos County A&M Club raises over $100K during ‘Coaches Night’ event

The Brazos County A&M Club hosted its annual ‘Coaches Night’ at the Expo Complex Thursday...
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County A&M Club hosted its annual ‘Coaches Night’ at the Expo Complex Thursday evening. The Event featuring several head coaches including Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher as its keynote speaker.

Over $100,000 was raised for the sixth consecutive time the event has been held for programs and scholarships for future Aggies.

Coach Fisher and his A&M football team will kick off the 2022 season on September 3rd at Kyle Field against Sam Houston.

