Brazos County A&M Club raises over $100K during ‘Coaches Night’ event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County A&M Club hosted its annual ‘Coaches Night’ at the Expo Complex Thursday evening. The Event featuring several head coaches including Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher as its keynote speaker.

Over $100,000 was raised for the sixth consecutive time the event has been held for programs and scholarships for future Aggies.

Coach Fisher and his A&M football team will kick off the 2022 season on September 3rd at Kyle Field against Sam Houston.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.