City of Bryan keeps eye on soaring fuel costs, prepares next year’s budget

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is keeping a close eye, like all of us, on gas and diesel prices. The city is still preparing their budget for the next fiscal year and right now they don’t have any plans for amendments in the current budget.

The good news is they aren’t planning to cut back any services due to the higher fuel costs.

”We do have some savings in most of our departments for various reasons. We are monitoring it. We will probably be over budget a little bit in a few departments because of fuel. But I don’t think overall it’s going to affect the general fund enough to actually do a budget amendment but we’re certainly going to monitor that,” said Will Smith, Bryan Chief Financial Officer.

For 2022 the city budgeted just over $1 million in fuel. For 2023 they are looking at around $1.4 million to $1.5 million. The city’s new fiscal year starts Oct. 1.

The City of College Station sent this statement about monitoring fuel costs.

Along with many commodities, fuel prices have continued to increase this year and have impacted citizens, businesses, and public service providers, including the City of College Station. Key city services such as police, fire/EMS, public works, solid waste, electric, water/wastewater, and parks and recreation use vehicles and equipment to provide city services each day. Fuel is critical to providing these services. Earlier this year, the fuel budget was increased by $726,700 to address the actual and projected increases in costs. The original budget for fuel this year was $1.4 million, and the revised budget is $2.1 million. The additional funds are available in city reserves. As next year’s budget is prepared, further increases in fuel costs are anticipated. Operations continue to be monitored and evaluated to ensure they are provided effectively and efficiently. In addition, we will continue to monitor fuel prices and determine what steps may need to be taken to address the cost increases and still provide key services.

