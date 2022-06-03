Advertisement

Do you know him? Man accused of taking antique sign from Navasota business

The theft happened last Saturday between 2 and 4 p.m. and the suspect was captured on surveillance camera.(Photos provided to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A local business is looking for the person who took an antique sign from the property last weekend.

The theft happened last Saturday between 2 and 4 p.m. and the suspect was captured on surveillance camera. He’s accused of taking a Texaco sign from the side of a building that’s about 6ft x 4ft in size. Witnesses said they last saw the man driving away on Highway 105 towards Brenham with the sign on top of his vehicle.

If you know anything about this contact Navasota Police or Navasota Oil Company at 936-825-6631.

