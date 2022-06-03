Advertisement

Former Texas A&M Tennis Player advances to doubles French Open finals

Austin Krajicek
Austin Krajicek(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARIS, France (KBTX) - Aggie Austin Krajicek and his partner Ivan Dodig advanced to the title match on Thursday at Roland Garros.

The unseeded pair will bring a nine-match win streak into the championship match. The closest they came to defeat during that run was in the Roland Garros quarter-finals, when they saved five match points to defeat top seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury. 3-6, 7-6(9), 7-6(12-10). Saturday will be the Aggie’s first major final.

Krajicek lettered for the men’s tennis team from 2008-11. Krajicek is the 2011 NCAA Doubles National Champion, which was the first national title in program history.

He was a four-time doubles All-American (2008-11), and a two-time singles All-American (2010 & 2011). Krajicek was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and in his junior and senior seasons was touted as the Big 12 Player of the Year (2010 & 2011). 

The Hall of Famer helped lead his team to the NCAA Tournament in every year of his career. During the 2010 and 2011 seasons, he boosted the Aggies to back-to-back top-10 finishes for the first time in the program’s history. The Aggie legend is tied for first in school record book in combined singles and doubles wins (150). He is the program leader in doubles victories (79), and is sixth in singles triumphs (71).

