Advertisement

Himalayan salt wall: Restaurant guests are encouraged to lick the walls while dining

A restaurant in Arizona said it's fine for guests to lick the walls when dining or having a drink. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CNN) - Patrons at a restaurant in Arizona are welcome to lick the walls while they dine.

The Mission restaurant is gaining attention in Old Town Scottsdale after its owners said guests could lick the walls while enjoying their food or a drink, as the walls are made of Himalayan rock salt.

Representatives with the trendy dining spot said the head chef brought the rocks in to add to the overall ambiance and help customers with their tequila shots.

Himalayan rock salt has natural sanitary properties, but restaurant staff said they regularly wipe them down.

According to the restaurant, the walls have already seen a lot of action.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Lateh Yvonne Franklin, 44, was in the 800 block of Wes Mansfield Street around 9 p.m. on Monday
Missing Brenham woman believed to be in danger
Mansa Igbokwe (baby)
Texas baby reunited with family after abduction; father shot himself dead, deputies say
One person is being treated in the hospital for a gun shot wound, according to the College...
College Station police respond to gunshot wound victim Thursday morning
On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Hector Arrendando Garcia, aged 24, pled guilty to two counts of...
Navasota man sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to sex crimes against children

Latest News

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the...
‘I almost died,’ Fetterman says as Senate campaign heats up
Arizona Mission restaurant salt lick wall
In a video from 2019 obtained by WSMV from police, Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen...
VIDEO: Elementary school principal fired, charged after dragging student through hallway
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says