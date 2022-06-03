Advertisement

‘I had about 20 more minutes’: Veteran boater survives 10 hours stranded in water

Kevin Olmstead shared his rescue story of how he survived after being stranded in the water for...
Kevin Olmstead shared his rescue story of how he survived after being stranded in the water for 10 hours in the Mississippi Sound.(Kevin Olmstead/Outdoor Alabama)
By Fred Hunter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a veteran fishing guide stranded in the water for multiple hours during rough boating conditions.

WBRC reports Kevin Olmstead, 53, has been a fishing guide and angler for years. He was recently wade fishing in the Mississippi Sound when he said conditions were starting to get too rough to stay.

Olmstead said he got back in his beached boat and started what should have been a bumpy ride back. But after being dumped overboard by a wave as he tried to retrieve a life jacket, he said he knew he was in trouble.

“I was there by myself. I shouldn’t have been over there in that kind of weather. At that point, a wave hit the side of the boat and threw me in,” Olmstead said.

The 53-year-old said he started feeling the effects of hypothermia, including convulsions and cramps, once he was still stranded into the afternoon hours.

“Three hours went by, and I thought, ‘I’m still here,’” he said. “I knew I had to get to something stationary to have a chance for someone to see me.”

Olmstead said when it started to get dark, he somehow managed to reach a barnacle-encrusted piling and got on top of it.

“I had seen the coast guard jet fly over before I got to the piling, and I knew it had to be for me,” he said. “I saw them turn their boat around and come toward me, and then they got me in the boat.”

According to Olmstead, a rescue swimmer deemed it too risky to try to lift him into a helicopter. So, he was transported by boat to Bayou La Batre and then transported to the University of South Alabama Hospital.

“The rescue swimmer said I had about 20 more minutes or I would be gone,” Olmstead said. “He said professionals he knew couldn’t have done what I just did for 10 hours.”

The veteran fishing guide said the thoughts of his wife and kids helped get him through the ordeal. He also said to make sure you have your life jacket when out on the water.

“Most important is the life jacket. You think it’s not going to happen to you. I’ve been on the water for more than 30 years. I’m the safest boater that I know. It can happen to you. I’m living proof,” Olmstead said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Lateh Yvonne Franklin, 44, was in the 800 block of Wes Mansfield Street around 9 p.m. on Monday
Missing Brenham woman believed to be in danger
Mansa Igbokwe (baby)
Texas baby reunited with family after abduction; father shot himself dead, deputies say
One person is being treated in the hospital for a gun shot wound, according to the College...
College Station police respond to gunshot wound victim Thursday morning
On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Hector Arrendando Garcia, aged 24, pled guilty to two counts of...
Navasota man sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to sex crimes against children

Latest News

3
A few showers/storms may drift in Friday before temperatures build through the weekend
A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony happened Friday.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Brazos Valley dedicates new facility in Bryan
The Salvation Army is helping fight food insecurity on Donut Day.
National Donut Day celebrates Salvation Army work to fight food insecurity
Top- Carson 16, Hudson 11, Waylon 18 Bottom- Bryson 11, Mark 66
Houston family grieves grandfather, 4 grandchildren killed by escaped inmate
City of Bryan keeps eye on soaring fuel costs, prepares next year’s budget