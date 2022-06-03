Men’s tennis garners four final ITA individual rankings

TEMPE, Arizona -- The Texas A&M men’s tennis team landed two singles athletes and a pair of doubles teams in the final ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Thursday.

Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor led the way in the doubles poll, appearing at No. 14 in the final rankings of the 2022 season. Schachter and Austin Abbrat also secured a doubles ranking, making an appearance at No. 60. In the singles poll, Schachter led the way with a No. 36 finish while sophomore standout Raphael Perot came in at No. 111. “I am truly happy with the effort from our team this year,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Noah stepped up in a big way to lead our group at the top of the singles lineup. He represented himself well and improved significantly. Noah’s results this year will help set our program up for the future as he enters his senior season. I was pleased with how Noah and Kenner meshed as a doubles team, as they had a great season beating multiple strong opponents along the way. Our doubles lineup helped push us to multiple big wins this season, and their success played a key role in that. Raphael might have been our most improved player this year. He stepped up, won his match at Baylor and had a ton of other really good wins all year long.”

Schachter, a native of Wesley Chapel, Florida, completed one of the most prolific season’s of his career at the top line in singles, amassing 17 overall victories with seven ranked wins in the process. In doubles, Schachter teamed up with both Abbrat and Taylor at multiple points throughout the year. Schachter and Taylor compiled a 14-8 overall record together and made their first NCAA Doubles Championship appearance in the 2022 season.

The Octeville-sur-Mer, France, native Perot finished with 19 wins in his second singles campaign in the Maroon & White, highlighted by four ranked wins at the No. 2 position behind Schachter. Perot surged four spots in the Aggie singles lineup since last season and has totaled 36 wins through this point in his collegiate career.

