National Donut Day celebrates Salvation Army work to fight food insecurity

By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Donut day is here again, but did you know the celebration’s roots is in doing good?

The Salvation Army celebrated Friday morning with fundraising efforts around the twin cities, most importantly at Shipley Do-Nuts locations where customers were getting a free donut.

In 1938 they celebrated the first National Donut Day in Chicago. During World War I, Donut Lassies served American Troopers stationed in France.

Now they celebrate Donut Day by continuing to help others.

“What’s so good about Donut Day is that we’re talking about food. And food insecurities are a high problem. Especially in Brazos Valley,” said Steve Vincent, The Salvation Army Bryan / College Station Board Chair. “For example about 30% of the children in this area have food insecurities and so that’s what we do with the proceeds from Donut Day is to help these children with their food insecurities.”

”You know I think that this community takes a lot of very moving parts to make it work and Salvation Army fulfills a part of that, that we can’t,” added Shelly Archer, Shipley Do-Nuts Human Resources and Marketing person.

Red kettle donation stands will be at all Shipley Do-Nuts locations until Sunday, June 5.

