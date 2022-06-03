Advertisement

DPS: Bodies found inside home near site where inmate escaped near Centerville

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup truck possibly linked to Lopez’s escape.
Gonzalo Lopez
Gonzalo Lopez(KWTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - 8:00 P.M. UPDATE: A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety tells KBTX that there are “people deceased in a home” in Leon County near the area where escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez was last seen in May. A large law enforcement presence is in the area including a helicopter.

KBTX has learned through multiple sources that several law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a 1999 white Chevy Silverado pickup truck with possible plates DPV4520 that could be connected to Lopez’s escape. Additional details were not immediately available.

Highway 7 is again closed west of Centerville.

======

Previous update:

State prison officials say they are planning to update the media Thursday night on the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez.

On social media, several Centerville residents said there was a sudden increase in law enforcement activity in a rural area west of Centerville not far from where the escape happened. KBTX has reached out to TDCJ officials for more details but said nothing could be confirmed nor released at this time. A briefing would be provided later this evening, officials said, but an exact time was not given.

Lopez, 46, escaped from a TDCJ prison bus on Highway 7 west of Centerville on May 12 as they were headed to Huntsville for a medical appointment.

“He’s crafty,” Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst said last month. “He’s done this before down in South Texas in Webb County, he hid out for almost nine days.”

Earlier this week, authorities investigated a possible sighting of Lopez on Highway 21 in Madison County, but they later determined it wasn’t him, although the man who was reported by a concerned citizen ran off into a wooded area and was never located.

Lopez, who was serving a life sentence, was being transported to a medical appointment in a caged area of the bus designated for high-risk inmates.

As Lopez was being transported, he somehow freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut through the expanded metal of the cage, and crawled out the bottom, TDCJ said. He then attacked the driver, who stopped the bus and got into an altercation with Lopez, the department said. They both eventually got off the bus.

At some point the driver was stabbed and wounded in the hand and chest, said Jason Clark, the department’s chief of staff. He said the driver’s wounds weren’t life-threatening.

A second officer at the rear of the bus then exited and approached Lopez, who got back on the bus and started driving down the road, the department said.

The officers fired at Lopez and disabled the bus by shooting a rear tire, the department said. The bus then traveled a short distance before leaving the roadway, where Lopez got out and ran into the woods, according to the department.

Sixteen prisoners were aboard the bus, but no one else escaped, the department said.

A $50,000 reward for Lopez’s capture is still being offered.

Leon County has roughly 16,000 residents and is about 50 miles north of the state’s prison headquarters in Huntsville.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking Photo for Dr. Grady Hogue
Bryan physician, Texas A&M Health Science Center Clinical Assistant Professor arrested for pointing gun at mover
Police say the suspect pulled up to the victim, leaned out his car window, and threatened her...
Customer robbed outside College Station bank on Wednesday
Gonzalo Lopez
TDCJ spokesman says ‘false alarm’ in overnight search for escaped inmate in Madison County
Highway 21 is back open after being closed for several hours while law enforcement searched for...
Highway 21 back open following search for escaped inmate in Madison County
Felipe Robles, 34, died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Family of man killed in double shooting in Bryan speaks out, seeks answers

Latest News

A few lingering rain chances in the works into the weekend -- then the heat cranks up!
A few lingering rain chances in the works into the weekend -- then the heat cranks up!
Keeping students fed throughout the summer can mean greater success going into the next school...
More families in need of food pantries during the summer
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
New Legislative Committee to look at school safety after mass shooting in Uvalde
The NHC has now started issuing advisories on what could become Tropical Storm Alex by Friday.
NHC now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One near the Yucatan Peninsula