Advertisement

Texas A&M Finalizes 2022 Roster with Mia Johnson

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball added Hawaii transfer and League City, Texas, native Mia Johnson to its roster Friday.

“Mia is coming back home to Texas, and we couldn’t be more excited to add her to our Aggie family,” head coach Bird Kuhn said. “She is a dynamic player with the power and ball control skills to impact in a variety of ways on the court. We are eager to see her compete and continue to develop her game here in Aggieland.”

Johnson saw action in 11 matches and 26 sets as a true freshman with the Rainbow Wahine in 2021. She recorded a career-high 14 kills against the Aggies during opening weekend and scooped a career-best four digs on three occasions.

A four-year member of the Cedar Falls High School volleyball team, Johnson was named a 2020 Under Armour Girls High School All-America Honorable Mention selection and a 2019 Prep Volleyball Class of 2021 Top 50 recruit.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Lateh Yvonne Franklin, 44, was in the 800 block of Wes Mansfield Street around 9 p.m. on Monday
Missing Brenham woman believed to be in danger
Mansa Igbokwe (baby)
Texas baby reunited with family after abduction; father shot himself dead, deputies say
One person is being treated in the hospital for a gun shot wound, according to the College...
College Station police respond to gunshot wound victim Thursday morning
On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Hector Arrendando Garcia, aged 24, pled guilty to two counts of...
Navasota man sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to sex crimes against children

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
Ashley McCord Added to Women’s Basketball Staff
Women’s tennis earns five final ITA individual rankings
Men’s tennis garners four final ITA individual rankings
5th seeded Aggies to open College Station Regional against ORU Friday afternoon