Texas A&M Finalizes 2022 Roster with Mia Johnson

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball added Hawaii transfer and League City, Texas, native Mia Johnson to its roster Friday.

“Mia is coming back home to Texas, and we couldn’t be more excited to add her to our Aggie family,” head coach Bird Kuhn said. “She is a dynamic player with the power and ball control skills to impact in a variety of ways on the court. We are eager to see her compete and continue to develop her game here in Aggieland.”

Johnson saw action in 11 matches and 26 sets as a true freshman with the Rainbow Wahine in 2021. She recorded a career-high 14 kills against the Aggies during opening weekend and scooped a career-best four digs on three occasions.

A four-year member of the Cedar Falls High School volleyball team, Johnson was named a 2020 Under Armour Girls High School All-America Honorable Mention selection and a 2019 Prep Volleyball Class of 2021 Top 50 recruit.

