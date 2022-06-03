Weekend Gardener: Solarizing your garden for the summer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - School is out for the summer, but experts say there’s one more assignment to complete, so your school gardens will be ready to use this fall.

Randy Seagraves with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service shared tips for solarizing your garden.

“A few small steps help yield in some huge time saving for the fall. It’s a way to not only take care of the summer weeds for the summer months, because if you ignore a garden for months, it’s going to be a crazy, weedy mess by the time August gets here,” said Seagraves. “This will take care of the weeds, and science shows it helps to increase the amount of microorganisms that are beneficial. It helps increase the amount of soil, amount of water-soluble nutrients that are in the soil, so your garden in the fall will thrive.”

Watch the video above to see how he uses plastic sheeting, a utility knife and rocks for this quick process.

You can also read more about it here.

