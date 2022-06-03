Women’s tennis earns five final ITA individual rankings

TEMPE, Arizona -- Texas A&M women’s tennis landed a trio of singles athletes and a pair of doubles teams in the final ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Thursday.

Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova finished the season as the No. 3-ranked tandem in Division I, the highest end-of-year ranking for an Aggie doubles team in program history. Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana secured the No. 43 ranking in doubles. In singles play, Branstine notched the fourth-highest final ranking in school annals at No. 15, while Makarova appeared at No. 25 and Mary Stoiana closed the season at No. 80.

“Congratulations to our group on their individual rankings,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “We obviously had an abundance of team accolades this year and garnered recognition from a variety of different sources. It is so nice for our student-athletes to be recognized for their individual achievements as well. I applaud all of our players for their work this season and I can’t wait to get back to work next season.”

Goldsmith and Makarova combined for a 35-7 overall mark in doubles, including a 15-4 record against nationally-ranked opponents. A&M’s headline pairing finished as the only Aggie doubles team to earn ITA Doubles All-America honors twice. The duo stands as the only pairing in school history to reach the NCAA doubles quarterfinals, accomplishing that feat in both 2021 and 2022. In singles, Makarova finished with a 32-4 record, placing her in third for the highest singles winning percentage in a season at A&M at .888.

Branstine and Stoiana booked the highest single-season doubles win percentage at A&M, going 21-3 overall and winning at a .875 clip. Branstine managed the top-line singles effort for the Maroon & White and recorded a 17-7 record along with a 14-5 mark against ranked opposition. Stoiana came in at 33-4 in singles and became A&M’s highest-ranked freshman since Katya Townsend’s No. 47 finish in the 2019 season.

