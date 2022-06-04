Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Hera

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hera is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for June 3, 2022. Hera is believed to be a St. Bernard and Anatolian Shepherd mix.

Aggieland Humane says Hera went through some training and knows commands like sit and shake. They also think she is around two or three years old.

With her longer coat Hera will need to be brushed and groomed regularly.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

