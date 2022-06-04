Authorities continue to search for Bryan man sentenced for kidnapping

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The jury on the trial of a Bryan man has found him guilty of aggravated kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend back in 2019. Ben Arevalo was supposed to be in court Wednesday for his sentencing but never showed up. Multiple law enforcement agencies are now looking for Arevalo to put him back under custody.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue has been doing her job for 15 years and says she’s never had a defendant go missing the day before their sentencing

“It is very rare for a defendant to disappear in the middle of trial. Usually if defendants are going to jump bail they will do it prior to the beginning of trial,” says Escue.

Arevalo was sentenced to 35 years in prison. According to court documents the woman he is accused of kidnapping ran into a store and asked the clerk to call the police because Arevalo was chasing her. Shortly afterward he dragged her out of the store and forced her into a vehicle.

Although there has been no sign of Arevalo, authorities are confident they can bring him back into custody.

“It is only a matter of time before he is located and brought back in and will be, have justice served. Him running just merely delays the inevitable,” says Escue.

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for Arevalo’s capture. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call (979)-775-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous if they choose to do so.

