The Brazos Valley Bombers face off the Acadiana Cane Cutters in Game 2

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bombers and Cane Cutters faced off in game two of their four-game series at Edible Field.

The Cane Cutters came out fast with an early 3-0 lead in the first. The Bombers responded in the bottom of the inning when Travis Chesnutt stole home plate to add a run in the first, 3-1.

In the 4th, Cole Kracemer’s double brings home Riley Bender and the Bombers trailed 3-2. Chesnutt got another hit in the 4th but was thrown out at first, it was enough to drive home Kracemer to tie things up at 3.

The Bombers take the lead in the 6th, adding two more runs.

The Bombers will hit the road to face the Cane Cutters in game 3 tomorrow night at Fabacher Field.

