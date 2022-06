COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police responded to a crash around 2:46 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash happened in the 1000 block of Holleman Dr.

CSPD says this was a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived on the scene the victim of the crash was deceased.

The 1000 block of Holleman Dr. has been reopened

UPDATE — Fatality Crash — Officers responded to the 1000 block of Holleman Dr at about 2:46 a.m. this morning for a reported single-vehicle crash. Officers arrived to find the car’s only occupant was deceased. pic.twitter.com/sqFSJqGBCQ — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.