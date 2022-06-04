Advertisement

‘This doesn’t happen here’: Centerville mourns the loss of a grandfather, 4 grandchildren

By Hope Merritt
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The people of Centerville are mourning the loss of five members of the Collins family who were in town visiting their family ranch.

A Friday news conference with Crime Stoppers of Houston and the family’s pastor identified the victims as 66-year-old grandfather Mark Collins and his grandsons, brothers Waylon, 18, Carson, 16, and Hudson, 11, along with their 11-year-old cousin Bryson.

Authorities said the family got to their vacation home on Thursday, June 2. They were spotted that morning but were silent towards their other family members later on in the day. This led those other family members to call law enforcement for a welfare check.

Janice Rose and her husband live down the road from the Collins’ vacation home. She said she could never imagine something like this tragedy to happen in the small town of Centerville.

“We met the family maybe once or twice,” said Rose. “I just don’t think they would have come and stayed here if they knew Lopez was potentially in the area. It’s just so scary what can happen now a days. This doesn’t happen here.”

Rose said she and her husband have been on high security since Lopez escaped on May 12.

“We used to feel safe,” Rose said. “Now, I just don’t know what to feel. I want my town to get back to ‘normal’.”

People passing through Centerville, like Teresa Baker, said they couldn’t understand why someone would go after a family like Lopez did.

“I know there are bad people out there. I still tell my kids there are bad people,” said Baker. “But yes, something like this happening in such a small town, it’s just.... unbelievable. You just don’t think it’ll happen here.”

Representatives from the Collins family said if anyone would like to make a donation, you can donate to their Go Fund Me.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Lateh Yvonne Franklin, 44, was in the 800 block of Wes Mansfield Street around 9 p.m. on Monday
Missing Brenham woman believed to be in danger
Mansa Igbokwe (baby)
Texas baby reunited with family after abduction; father shot himself dead, deputies say
One person is being treated in the hospital for a gun shot wound, according to the College...
College Station police respond to gunshot wound victim Thursday morning
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
New Legislative Committee to look at school safety after mass shooting in Uvalde

Latest News

Ben Arevalo III was sentenced to 35 years in prison
Authorities continue to search for Bryan man sentenced for kidnapping
3
A few showers/storms may drift in Friday before temperatures build through the weekend
A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony happened Friday.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Brazos Valley dedicates new facility in Bryan
The Salvation Army is helping fight food insecurity on Donut Day.
National Donut Day celebrates Salvation Army work to fight food insecurity