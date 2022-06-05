Advertisement

Aggies one win away from Super Regionals after 9-6 win over Louisiana

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat Louisiana 9-6 Saturday night at Olsen Field in the winner’s bracket of the College Station NCAA Regional.

Austin Bost had a 2-run home run in the 8th inning that proved to be the game-winner. Kole Kaler added an insurance run in the 9th inning with a solo home run. A&M had to play from behind after the Ragin’ Cajuns took a 5-4 lead in the 4th inning when Kyle Debarge scored on a fielder’s choice.

Texas A&M took a commanding 4-0 lead in the 1st inning. Ryan Targac had a 2 RBI single that scored Dylan Rock and Jack Moss. Brett Minnich also had a 2 RBI single, scoring Troy Claunch and Targac. The Cajuns had to rally after A&M’s hot start, and the Aggies tied things up 6-6 in the 7th inning on a Brett Minnich RBI single that scored Claunch.

The Aggies finished with 17 hits and 4 errors. The Ragin’ Cajuns had 14 hits and 2 errors.

Nathan Dettmer got the start on the mound, pitching 4.1 innings, allowing 9 hits and 6 runs with 4 strikeouts. Jacob Palish came into relief pitch for 3.0 innings. Palish allowed 4 hits, no runs, and had 3 strikeouts. Brad Rudis finished the game allowing 1 hit with no runs and had 2 strikeouts.

The Aggies are now just one win away from advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals. They will play Sunday at 7:00 p.m. against the winner between TCU and Louisiana. The Horned Frogs and Ragin’ Cajuns play Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Olsen Field.

