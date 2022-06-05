The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry hosts first Summer Park Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There were only smiles at Sue Haswell Park Saturday as The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry hosted its first Summer Park Day. The event catered to all ages and included face painting, yard games, a water bounce house, along with food and drinks.

The organization’s operations manager and volunteer coordinator, Tatiana Rivera, said they wanted to create a space for families to have fun along with find out about their resources.

With school being out and many children no longer having access to consistent school meals, Rivera believes the pantry will serve more families this summer.

“We typically serve 350 families on a monthly basis because we do weekly distributions,” Rivera said. “We just foresee that going over 400, and so we want to be able to be that stepping stone for families that need us or even on a continual basis.”

Issues like food shortages and inflation are more reasons why Rivera believes more families will be in need.

“We want people to be able to know that they can count on us, that they can come and they’d be able to receive close to 70 pounds of food absolutely free and then they could possibly use that money for other essentials in their household,” Rivera said.

If you’re in need of resources from The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry or would like to donate, click here.

