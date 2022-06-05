Franklin falls short of the state tournament

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - In game two in their best-of-three regional final match up against the Lumberjacks, the Lions fall 9-1.

Franklin came into today’s game trailing in the series 1-0 after losing 5-2 on Friday.

The game looked like it was in the Lions favor early after a solo homer from Josh Atonmancyzk in the first to put Franklin up 1-0. But that would be the last run the Lions would see cross home plate.

Diboll has a big 5th inning with five runs on two hits to go up 7-1.

Franklin baseball ends their season against Diboll in the Region lll finals as the Lumberjacks advance to the state semifinals in Austin.

