Local teen celebrates becoming first female Eagle Scout in Bryan-College Station

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Mary Evelyn Stackhouse made history on April 13 when she completed all the requirements necessary in obtaining scouting’s highest rank.

Stackhouse was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout and became the first female Eagle Scout in Bryan-College Station.

The College Station ISD student joined Troop 1102, the first BSA Troop for Girls in the Arrowmoon District, Sam Houston Area Council in 2019 when the Boy Scouts of America changed their rules to allow girls and young women to join the organization.

Stackhouse says earning this honor is something she’s always wanted to do. She now joins other Eagle Scout family members in holding the highest honor in scouting. Stackhouse’s Father, brother, and uncle are all Eagle Scouts.

“My whole family is an Eagle Scout. My brother, my father, all of them,” Stackhouse said. “I truly didn’t know how big of a deal it was until i started getting older.”

Stackhouse says she wants other girls to know that any goal is obtainable.

“I’m really excited to just be a role model for all the younger girls coming up and show them that you can do whatever you want,” said Stackhouse. “I am a girl that just became an Eagle Scout.”

Only about 6% of Scouts achieve Eagle Scout which requires a scout to take on leadership roles within their troop and community, take on leadership roles within their troop and community, and earn a minimum of 21 merit badges that cover a broad range of topics.

Stackhouse’s Eagle Scout project focused on providing “Access for All” in sports. She says her goal is to combine he love for softball with helping the community. Stackhouse’s inspiration for the project she says comes from her cousin Amanda who wanted to play softball but was born deaf. Stackhouse says she wants individuals with functioning disabilities to have a place inclusive where they can participate in team sports like softball.

Stackhouse has collaborated with her troop, the Brazos Valley Girls Softball Association (BVGSA), and CC Creations to create a patch as a symbol of inclusion.

“Perhaps one day, the inclusion message and my patch will be available not just in softball but in all Little League sports nationwide,” Stackhouse said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.