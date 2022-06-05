Advertisement

Madison County: Man shot Sunday morning in Midway

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 8:45 a.m. on FM 2158.
Madison County deputies say one person was shot in Midway on Sunday morning.
Madison County deputies say one person was shot in Midway on Sunday morning.(Photo courtesy: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken into custody following a shooting Sunday morning in the Midway community.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 8:45 a.m. on FM 2158.

Deputies along with Texas DPS troopers responded to the scene and found one man with a gunshot wound who was then rushed to a hospital by an air ambulance.

Deputies say the suspect along with two other women were taken into custody.

The Madison County Criminal Investigation Division, along with Command Staff, are assisting with the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top- Carson 16, Hudson 11, Waylon 18 Bottom- Bryson 11, Mark 66
Houston family grieves grandfather, 4 grandchildren killed by escaped inmate
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Early morning crash leaves one dead in College Station
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
On Thursday June 2 the Collins lost five family members.
‘This doesn’t happen here’: Centerville mourns the loss of a grandfather, 4 grandchildren
In three hours, students learned how to make the perfect brisket from prepping to serving.
Nearly 30 people in Bryan become certified backyard pitmasters

Latest News

Allen Michael Lee was arrested and remains in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with...
Police: Man admits to having sex with children in local motel
Alex will continue moving away from the East Coast, out into the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Alex forms in the Western Atlantic
Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle
Texas A&M baseball vs Louisiana postgame press conference
In three hours, students learned how to make the perfect brisket from prepping to serving.
Nearly 30 people in Bryan become certified backyard pitmasters