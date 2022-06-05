Madison County: Man shot Sunday morning in Midway

MIDWAY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken into custody following a shooting Sunday morning in the Midway community.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 8:45 a.m. on FM 2158.

Deputies along with Texas DPS troopers responded to the scene and found one man with a gunshot wound who was then rushed to a hospital by an air ambulance.

Deputies say the suspect along with two other women were taken into custody.

The Madison County Criminal Investigation Division, along with Command Staff, are assisting with the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

