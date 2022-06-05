Nearly 30 people in Bryan become certified backyard pitmasters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Class was in session Saturday for 26 people who wanted to become BrisketU backyard pitmaster certified. Mary Castro and her son Alex were a part of that group.

“I’ve never done a brisket,” Mary Castro said. “I’m so picky when it comes to brisket. I’m a brisket snob, so I figured let’s go learn. Let’s just get it right.”

BrisketU is a three-hour course that walks people of all grilling and smoking levels through how to make the perfect brisket. Saturday’s course was held at Black Water Draw in Bryan. The Castros wanted to learn how to perfect the flavors.

“The smokiness,” Mary Castro said. “You get that nice crust, you get that ring through it. The flavor’s just really complex when done right.”

Pitmaster Scott Valdiviez said getting that great flavor can be complicated. This is why one of his favorite parts of leading the course is giving students the tools they need from brisket prepping to serving.

“One of the main things starting out is choosing a good cut of meat,” Valdiviez said. “The other is to make sure that you hit your internal temperatures.”

The course walked through choosing the best cut of meat, setting the right temperatures, having the best knives and selecting the right wood among other things. This was all a part of the process of becoming certified backyard pitmasters.

Brisket from class today is looking especially good. These rainy humid Texas mornings can make for an exceptional brisket cook. Posted by Brisket U on Sunday, May 22, 2022

“When somebody comes up and tells you that you’re doing it wrong, you can tell them back off, I’m certified,” Valdiviez said.

The Castros are excited to use that line when they smoke their first brisket next week. They’ve now joined over 21,000 students who’ve become certified in BrisketU’s 7-year existence.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.