Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting

Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday...
Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd.

Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference that shots were fired into the downtown crowd and an officer shot at a suspect. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that two weapons were recovered.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.

