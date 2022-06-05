Police: Man admits to having sex with children in local motel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they have arrested a Houston-area man who admitted to having sex with two girls at a motel on Texas Avenue.

According to the police report, the girls, ages 15 and 12, went missing Friday night from a Grimes County residential treatment center for survivors of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, and sex trafficking.

An employee at the facility was able to help lead police to the motel in College Station where the girls were found along with the suspect, Allen Michael Lee, 27, of Webster.

According to the arrest report, Lee told police he met the 15-year-old two years ago on a dating app and said at the time she lied about her age. Lee said after learning her real age, he ceased communications until she recently reached out and told him she was pregnant and he was the father.

After learning this, Lee told police he picked her up, along with the second girl, and traveled to College Station. Police noted in their report, that Lee did not know the 12-year-old prior to picking her up Friday in Grimes County.

Police say Lee brought the girls to College Station where he and the children had sexual intercourse multiple times in a motel room.

Lee was arrested and remains in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

His bonds total $300,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.