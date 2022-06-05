Advertisement

Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Building beds for children in need

By Hope Merritt
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Dozens of people gathered to help build beds for children in need with the Brazos Valley chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a volunteer organization that builds beds for kids who are sleeping on the floor or couch. Their motto is “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”

The co-president, Joel Hammond, said one of his favorite parts is seeing all different types of people from our community come together for one mission.

“You know, we’re just here to help the kids,” said Hammond. “It doesn’t matter how old you are. People from all walks of life come help out and it’s amazing.”

Hammond said they make twin beds and bunk beds. In the past 12 months, he said they have made 240 beds.

”I think the most important thing is showing kindness to people. There are studies that show how important sleep is to all people, but especially developing kids. They need it for good memory because they can’t learn as well in school. It affects their behavior,” Hammond said.

To volunteer with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, click here.

