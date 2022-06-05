Advertisement

Tropical Storm Alex forms in the Western Atlantic

Alex is the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
Alex will continue moving away from the East Coast, out into the Atlantic
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After sparking widespread heavy rainfall across the central and southern portions of Florida through the first half of the weekend, what was Potential Tropical Cyclone One has developed the defined center of circulation needed to become Tropical Storm Alex in the Western Atlantic.

Details on the system as of the 1am Sunday advisory from the National Hurricane Center can be found below:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Central Pressure
~ 165 miles ENE of Fort Pierce, Florida50 mphNE at 18 mph995 mb

Alex is now the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The storm is expected to continue its northeastward track over the next few days, away from the East Coast and near or to the north of Bermuda on Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles east of the center. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that some additional strengthening is possible in the next day or so, but gradual weakening is expected by the early portions of the upcoming week.

Alex becomes the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
