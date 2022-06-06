Baylor Scott & White shares advice on handling summer heat

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With temperatures in the triple digits for the forecast this week, health care experts say there are lots of ways to safely beat the heat.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Staff in College Station says plenty of hydrating and to not overexert yourself if you’re outside for extended periods of time.

There are steps you can take to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

”You don’t sweat when you have heat stroke. So that’s one of the main differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” said Ashley Kopech, Baylor Scott & White Trauma Manager. “Your temperature rapidly rises with heat stroke so you really want to be mindful of those adults with temperature over 103 that you want to be mindful of and the sweating factor.”

“Also with heat stroke, you could be confused, be agitated, there’s a possibility you could lose consciousness and those are the times that you really want to seek care,” said Kopech.

“You just want to make sure that you take adequate breaks that you’re not out all day just direct sunlight. If you are out doing activities make sure that maybe it’s not like the worst part of the day, maybe earlier in the morning. Later at night,” she said.

Other advice they recommend is wearing hats, light colored clothing and applying plenty of sunscreen.

Baylor Scott & White also sent us this article on where to go when you need medical care.

