Bryan apartment complex residents worried after police respond to shots fired call

Multiple rounds were fired at a Bryan apartment complex Sunday night.
Multiple rounds were fired at a Bryan apartment complex Sunday night.(Rusty Surette)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Residents at a Bryan apartment complex are on edge after someone opened fire Sunday, striking the building and multiple cars in the 3500 block of Plainsman Lane.

Bryan Police responded and say no one was injured. Witnesses say they heard as many as a dozen shots, some hitting vehicles and an apartment building, as seen in photos sent by residents to KBTX.

“We were in our bedroom and we heard a loud bang,” said Celeste Ramirez, a Bryan mother. “And my son heard it also. He’s like, ‘Mom I got the chills’ and I was like, ' Oh it’s going to be ok. We’re inside.”

“We were like getting ready for bed and then we just heard sort of a car breaking down or a shot...” said Romeo Sanchez, an 11-year-old. “I heard it. To me it sounded like a bang,” he said.

Other neighbors say the situation has them considering a move. Ramirez and others want to see changes to recent gun violence.

“We definitely need to put God first in ours lives,” said Ramirez. We’ve been having school shootings you know, it’s expanding. It’s just like a virus. It just expands but we can do something about it. You know just like when a person gets sick they need doctor so we need a doctor but in our community.”

Bryan Police haven’t named any suspects in the shooting yet, but say they are investigating.

