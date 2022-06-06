Chasing 100: First triple digit temperatures in almost two years likely this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September 1, 2020: That is the last time we hit 100° at Easterwood Field in College Station. We are poised to reach that number at least a couple times before the end of this week.

High pressure centered over western Texas will be the dominating weather pattern for the Lone Star State this week.

An abnormally strong high pressure system will have us feeling more like August than early June, and this pattern looks persistent all the way through this coming weekend, though we may find a couple stray showers and storms by the weekend.

We did not see 100 at the official measuring site for all of 2021, though many spots west of the Brazos River reached 100 degrees last year.

Make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you have to be outside this week! Heat index values will peak at about 105° through Friday.

It has been 643 days since the last 100° reading at Easterwood Airport for #bcstx.



Today will test that streak. Guidance (shown below) takes us past the triple-digit mark BUT...

🌬️wind gusts to 25mph

🌥️ morning clouds

should hold us just below pic.twitter.com/aGKIJMjtZo — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 6, 2022

