First full week of June in one word: HOT!

High pressure will make for a hot first full week of June across the state.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a hot end to the weekend with temperatures in the 90s Sunday, the heat will continue to build into the upcoming work week with a few opportunities to reach the triple digits in the works!

THE SETUP

An upper level high pressure system will slide in from the west through the first half of this week, tightening its grip on the State of Texas and the Brazos Valley as it does so. This will ultimately allow temperatures to crank up over the next few days, and potentially challenge a few records over the course of the week.

High pressure will make for a hot first full week of June across the state.
AFTERNOON HIGHS

After starting off the mornings in the 70s, daytime highs are currently slated to soar into the upper 90s/near the century mark each afternoon, feeling more like the triple digits when factoring in the humidity.

Daytime highs look to top out in the upper 90s/near the triple digits over the next several days
HEAT SAFETY

We’ll see if a few heat advisories will be needed at times this week, but overall plan to practice heat safety over the next several days, especially if planning on being outside for extended periods of time.

Be sure to practice heat safety reminders if planning on being outside this week!
Sunday Evening Video Update:

