Housing advocates say rental inspections needed to improve quality of life for tenants in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A group of College Station residents is advocating for better living conditions for renters in the city.

The group says issues like mold, broken appliances, broken AC units, malfunctioning doors and locks, and other conditions are endangering the health, safety, and overall well-being of College Station residents and students.

Advocates say a proactive rental housing Inspection program is key to addressing the issue of substandard rental properties in College Station. They say rental inspections will promote greater compliance with health and safety standards and preserve the quality of life for tenants.

“It’s as easy as googling College Station apartments on Reddit or Twitter and you’ll see scores of threads warning you of where not to live and horror stories about things people have experienced,” said housing advocate Nathan Varnell.

Ellis Howard is a Texas A&M student and first-time renter and has lived in some not-so-great living conditions. Ellis says it’s great someone is fighting for residents because everyone deserves to live in decent and safe housing.

" They kept us there for six days with these loud fans blowing black mold all over the apartment, really horrible unsafe conditions and I’m really lucky that my roommates and I didn’t have any like underlying health conditions,” Howard said.

Alex McCarty is with Texas Professional Inspections. He says inspections are important because they go beyond what you see on the surface and benefit both the landlord and tenant.

“AC systems can operate but not necessarily be optimal, roofs can be in poor shape and you can have leaked that you don’t see because it’s happening inside your attic space or areas that you’re not going to look for,” said McCarty.

The group is asking residents to join them Thursday at 5 p.m. at the College Station City Hall. The group is encouraging residents to come to share their housing stories with city council members.

“We feel that this problem can be best solved by proactive rental inspections so that we can be guaranteed a safe place to live free of things like mold, broken appliances, insecure locks, bad air quality, and things like that,” said housing advocate Alexia Hernandez.

