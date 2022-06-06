Advertisement

Post 159 American Legion: Brazos Valley Veterans Resource Fair

Brazos Valley Veterans Resource Fair on June 11.
Brazos Valley Veterans Resource Fair on June 11.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Post 159 American Legion will be hosting a Veterans Resource Fair so veterans are able to receive the benefits they need.

Veterans have access to updates on federal, state, and local benefits and also have the opportunity to learn about new eligibility laws. There will be onsite resources providing information on mental wellness at the fair as well.

A light brunch and free raffle door prizes will be provided at the fair.

This event is taking place on Saturday, June 11 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at 101 Waco St. Bryan 77806.

For more information on the upcoming event, click here.

