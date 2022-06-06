Advertisement

TDCJ suspending transport of prison inmates following Gonzalo Lopez escape, murders

By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Monday they have suspended the transport of inmates after Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody last month and murdered five people.

TDCJ sent us this statement:

TDCJ has temporarily suspended the transport of inmates as the agency conducts a comprehensive review of its transportation procedures. If it becomes necessary to do a transport such as releasing or an emergency medical appointment, additional security measures will be implemented. The agency is conducting an internal Serious Incident Review and also intends to bring in an outside firm to conduct an independent review to identify factors that may have lead to the escape of Lopez.

Last month Gonzalo Lopez was on the run for more than two weeks after he escaped his restraints, cut through a metal barrier door on a prison bus and escaped. That bus was transporting inmates from Gatesville to Huntsville for medical appointments.

Five people including four children were killed near Centerville last Thursday near the area where Lopez escaped. Lopez died in a shootout following a pursuit with police south of San Antonio. A reward of $50,000 had been offered for information leading to his arrest and prosecution for the escape. Lopez was serving a life sentence for murder.

