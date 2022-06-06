Advertisement

This week’s First Responders Salute goes to D’Anna Madden.

By Cliff Wallace
Updated: 54 minutes ago
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to D’Anna Madden with the City of Madisonville.

As a 911 dispatcher, D’Anna does all she can to make emergency callers feel secure and comfortable until help arrives. She is known for going above and beyond, and making sure her emergency personal are able to get to their destination quickly and safely.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

