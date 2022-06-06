Two Centerville volunteer firefighters struck by 18-wheeler
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Two firefighters with the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department were struck by an 18-wheeler, according to a Facebook post from the Marquez Volunteer Fire Department.
The firefighters were responding to an accident on I-45 when they were hit. Both are being taken by medical helicopter to a medical center in Temple, according to MVFD
Limited information is available at this moment, this article will be updated when more becomes available.
