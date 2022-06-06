Advertisement

Two Centerville volunteer firefighters struck by 18-wheeler

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Two firefighters with the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department were struck by an 18-wheeler, according to a Facebook post from the Marquez Volunteer Fire Department.

The firefighters were responding to an accident on I-45 when they were hit. Both are being taken by medical helicopter to a medical center in Temple, according to MVFD

Limited information is available at this moment, this article will be updated when more becomes available.

Please pray for Colton Adams, Clint Franklin and the Centerville VFD. Colton and Clint are on Centerville Fire...

Posted by Marquez Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, June 6, 2022

