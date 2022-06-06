Advertisement

Two family dogs attack, kill 70-year-old woman, sheriff says

The Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division captured the dogs and took them to an animal housing facility.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A 70-year-old woman was killed by two family dogs in Tennessee, according to police.

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said officers responded to a residence on Olympic View Court in Seymour on June 3. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead with “numerous” dog bites. She was identified as Debbie Boyd, according to police.

Two large Rottweiler dogs were found in the fenced-in yard of the home, secured by family members prior to the officers’ arrival, officials said.

“It was determined that the dogs were in the home with the victim at the time of the attack along with a small child, who was uninjured,” Seals stated.

The Animal Control Division captured the dogs and took them to an animal housing facility. Sheriff Seals said the animals would remain at the facility until the investigation concludes.

Boyd was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Michael Lee was arrested and remains in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with...
Police: Man admits to having sex with children in local motel
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
College Station police identify victim of deadly Saturday morning crash
Madison County deputies say one person was shot in Midway on Sunday morning.
Madison County: Man shot Sunday morning in Midway
Top- Carson 16, Hudson 11, Waylon 18 Bottom- Bryson 11, Mark 66
Houston family grieves grandfather, 4 grandchildren killed by escaped inmate
On Thursday June 2 the Collins lost five family members.
‘This doesn’t happen here’: Centerville mourns the loss of a grandfather, 4 grandchildren

Latest News

Two Centerville volunteer firefighters struck by 18-wheeler
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Multiple rounds were fired at a Bryan apartment complex Sunday night.
Bryan apartment complex residents worried after police respond to shots fired call