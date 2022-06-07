Advertisement

4-year-old boy found safe after two days lost in Montana

Ryker Webb, 4, was found safe after getting lost outside a home in Montana.
Ryker Webb, 4, was found safe after getting lost outside a home in Montana.(Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Dept./Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A little boy was found “apparently healthy, although hungry, thirsty and cold” after being missing for two days, the Lincoln County, Montana, Sheriff’s Department reported.

Ryker Webb, 4, was reported missing Friday. He was last seen that afternoon playing with the family dog in the yard outside a home on the east side of Bull Lake in northwestern Montana, the sheriff’s department said.

The child was found safe Sunday in Sanders County and taken to a medical center for evaluation.

Authorities reported that ground searchers, drones, dog team and ATVs searched throughout the weekend for the little boy, along with a boat unit on Bull Lake.

An assortment of professionals and volunteers helped in the search for a 4-year-old boy who...
An assortment of professionals and volunteers helped in the search for a 4-year-old boy who wandered away from a Montana home.(Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)

Poor weather conditions, including “rain, low visibility and low ceiling,” meant that air support for the search was limited, the sheriff reported.

“The dense vegetation in the area proved to be extremely difficult to search,” the news release stated.

The sheriff’s department said an assortment of law enforcement, first responders and search and rescue teams helped in the search for the 4-year-old, as well as “the large group of experienced outdoorsmen and families who responded from Sanders County.”

