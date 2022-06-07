Aggies Set for NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams begin the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, June 8-11, at historic Hayward Field.

The Field

The women’s team enters the meet ranked No. 3, while the men are No. 18. Twenty-five Aggies are making the trip to the Pacific Northwest, including NCAA-leaders and sophomores Charokee Young (400m, 49.87) and Lamara Distin (high jump, 6-5/1.97m). Texas A&M has 15 marks ranked in the top 10 in the nation, including 10 in the women’s competition and five on the men’s side.

Make it a Sweep

After claiming NCAA titles at the indoor championships, Distin (high jump), sophomore Brandon Miller (800m) and the men’s 4x400m relay enter the meet with hopes of completing the national championship sweep. With victories, Distin and Miller would be the first Aggies in program history to sweep in their respective events while the men’s relay has swept on three occasions.

Double the Fun

Texas A&M football stars Devon Achane (100m) and Bryce Foster (shot put) advanced to Eugene in their respective events making Texas A&M the only Division I school with two dual-sport athletes qualified. Achane is making his second appearance after earning three All-America mentions last season as a freshman, while Foster is making his first appearance as a true freshman. Villanova’s volleyball standout Sanaä Barnes is the lone women’s dual-sport athlete to qualify after making it in the high jump.

How to Follow

The men are set to compete on Wednesday and Friday while the women compete Thursday and Saturday. Live results are being produced by Flash Results here, while all four days can be watched on the ESPN family of networks.

Wednesday, June 8 0SPNU (6:30 p.m. CT) https://aggi.es/38Ne1hX

Thursday, June 9 ESPNU (7:30 p.m. CT) https://aggi.es/3zgX0aE

Friday, June 10 ESPN 2 (8 p.m. CT) https://aggi.es/394QFVe

Saturday, June 11 ESPN 2 (4:30 p.m. CT) https://aggi.es/3x5hrF4

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

on the NCAA Championships group…

“I’m pleased with where we sit as a group, and we’ve qualified a good number of people on both the men’s and women’s teams. We’re taking 25 athletes and that’s a big group. We’ve won these championships with a lot fewer than that. This meet doesn’t come down to large numbers like the conference championships, this comes down to elite performances and people doing great things. This group has those kinds of athletes.”

on the women’s team entering the meet ranked No. 3…

“This group is in that top six or eight teams and they can be in the mix. They have an opportunity, but it’s going to take great performances by a lot of people to be successful to win a championship. It comes down to everyone having a good day on the same day. That’s the goal and that’s the challenge. It’s a repetitive challenge and it’s something that I talk about all the time.”

