Be Remarkable: Joel Hammond and others are building beds for kids who don’t have one

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This past weekend a group of volunteers woke up early on Saturday morning and gathered inside a warehouse in downtown Bryan to help build beds for children who don’t have one.

It’s where a few dozen volunteers gather once a month and over a course of a few hours, they build more than two dozen beds that are delivered to children in the area who don’t have one.

“We’re told 5% of the population are sleeping on floors or couches,” said Joel Hammond, co-president of the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a non-profit that’s delivered more than 240 beds already to area homes.

Hammond says doing this is critical for a child’s growth and well-being.

“There are studies that show how important sleep is to all people but especially developing kids. They need it for good memory, they can’t learn as well in school. It affects their behavior, and their emotional well-being so there are lots of reasons kids need a good bed and good sleep,” said Hammond.

The volunteers who show up each month are all different ages - from teens to seniors - and most belong to different groups and organizations. Some are experienced at woodwork while others are not.

After the beds are built, they’re then delivered to homes where children are sleeping on floors or couches.

On its website, Sleep in Heavenly Peace says, “We’re a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling, and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need. Our organization has grown steadily over time, and we’re working on opening more chapters in different states to serve more people. No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”

Hammond was nominated for this week’s Be Remarkable award by Robin Penicka.

“My two grandsons were very fortunate to receive beds from them. In my eyes, Joel Hammond is a very remarkable person. It is amazing that Joel and others take time out of their life to help others and make sure that no child goes without a bed. They are a true Blessing to families and our community,” said Penicka.

She said the beds she received came with the bed frame, mattress, comforters, sheets, pillows, and cases.

This is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Joel Hammond with this week’s Be Remarkable Award.

