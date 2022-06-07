Advertisement

Been a while since Bryan-College Station has experienced 100°, but there have been longer streaks

The current 640+ day stretch may come to an end this week
A 640+ day streak of 100° free days will be in jeopardy in the coming days
A 640+ day streak of 100° free days will be in jeopardy in the coming days(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September 1, 2020. That is the last time Bryan-College Station officially recorded a triple-digit temperature. Easterwood Airport reached 100° on the dot that Tuesday afternoon. Thanks to an extremely rainy spring and summer in 2021, the reporting station made it through the entire year without a single 100°+ high temperature. Not for trying during last August: the hottest high of 2021 came in at 99°.

Going more than a single calendar year (January 1st - December 31st) without a 100° day is rare, but not unheard of around here. The more recent times Bryan-College Station achieved this feat were back in 2014 and 2004. However, before that, you have to run all the way back nearly 40 years when the thermometer managed to stay below 100° in 1983.

As of Monday, June 6th, the streak of 100° free days sat at 643 days. While that may seem like a lot, it is not the longest consecutive run on record. Here are the top 10 longest streaks since the official thermometer was moved to Easterwood Airport in 1952:

  • #1: 1,090 Days: July 26, 1971 - July 20, 1974
  • #2: 1,071 Days: August 1, 1966 - July 7, 1969
  • #3: 741 Days: July 29, 1974 - August 8, 1976
  • #4: 722 Days: July 16, 1960 - July 7, 1962
  • #5: 694 Days: August 24, 2013 - July 29, 2015
  • #6: 692 Days: August 8, 2003 - June 30, 2005
  • #7: 682 Days: September 3, 1982 - July 16, 1984
  • #8: 666 Days: August 27, 1978 - June 23, 1980
  • **#9: 643 Days: - September 1, 2020 - Current**
  • #10: 391 Days: July 31, 1991 - August 25, 1992

CHALLENGING THE CURRENT STREAK

High pressure moves from Mexico and centers over Texas in the coming days. As it does, afternoon highs across much of the Lone Star State are expected at or above 100°. That includes the Brazos Valley. It will be close, and mostly depends on how long morning cloud cover lingers -- but this streak may come to an end before the end of the week.

Forecast highs versus temperatures in Bryan-College Station this week
Forecast highs versus temperatures in Bryan-College Station this week(KBTX)

