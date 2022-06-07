Advertisement

Dates and times set for Texas A&M Super Regional versus Louisville

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics press release
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The NCAA announced the College Station Super Regional featuring Texas A&M and Louisville will run Friday through Sunday on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Friday’s game is slated for 7:30 pm and will be televised on ESPNU. Saturday’s game is at 2 pm on ESPN2. A time for Sunday’s ‘if necessary’ game has not been set.

The Aggies earned the No. 5 national seed, earning the right to host a super regional if they navigated through their regional field. Texas A&M knifed through Oral Roberts (8-2), Louisiana (9-6) and TCU (15-9) to claim their 10th regional crown.

A very limited quantity of Lawn/SRO and/or Section 12 all-session tickets will be available to the public starting Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m.

Once all-session is no longer available, please check the 12th Man Foundation website prior to each game regarding the availability of individual tickets.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire...
Deadly crash on I-45 also injures two Centerville firefighters
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
TDCJ suspending transport of prison inmates following Gonzalo Lopez escape, murders
Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday announced he plans to attend Blinn College as a means of eventually...
Sources: Kyle Rittenhouse will take Blinn courses this fall on the RELLIS campus
Despite saying he plans to attend Texas A&M University, the school confirmed Sunday that Kyle...
Texas A&M: Kyle Rittenhouse is not enrolled for the fall semester
Housing advocates want the city of College Station to conduct rental inspections.
Housing advocates say rental inspections needed to improve quality of life for tenants in College Station

Latest News

Inmate, 3 prison staff members injured in early morning crash on I-45
TRISHA FORD
REPORT: Texas A&M University set to name new softball coach
6/7
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 6/7
Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday announced he plans to attend Blinn College as a means of eventually...
Sources: Kyle Rittenhouse will take Blinn courses this fall on the RELLIS campus