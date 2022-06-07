Advertisement

From The Ground Up: Factors that can affect beef production

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you walk into a grocery store it would be hard for you to not notice how expensive beef has become. The high demand for the meat isn’t the only thing that is driving up prices.

Pete Scarmardo with Scarmardo Cattle Company says there are a number of factors that can affect the cost of beef, including the food that you need to feed the cattle for it to become ready for sale at grocery stores.

“Our grain prices are at record high levels,” said Scarmardo. “Not just the grain, all of your protein. Even the feed byproducts, the byproducts we use in cattle feed they’re just at really record high levels.”

An animal’s worth can be affected by things they can’t control. It usually takes about three years to have cattle ready for sale.

“There’s high feed cost, there’s drought, there’s demand, there’s world situations. There are a lot of things that will do it. And that’s one thing that the beef industry is always at a disadvantage against the pork and the chicken people. Because they can produce a product so much quicker and have it in the market ready for the consumer so much quicker than beef can,” saidScarmardo.

Farmers suggest you stock up on your beef now and put it in your freezer. Scarmardo says the summer is when the demand for beef declines, so preserving beef could be the best way to save money.

“Usually in the summer when we have the less demand for our product through kind of the dog days of the summer then we could see some pressure on the beef prices,” says Scarmardo.

