Advertisement

Inmate, 3 prison staff members injured in early morning crash on I-45

The TDCJ staff and inmate were traveling back from UTMB Galveston to the Rusk Correctional Unit.
(MGN)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities say three Texas Department of Criminal Justice correctional officers and an inmate have been transported to the hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning.

Conroe police say the crash took place in the 10000 block of N. IH 45 N. around 2:40 a.m. and involved a potentially drunk driver.

KPRC reports when the Conroe Fire Department arrived on the scene, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisoner van was found against the center concrete barrier with extensive front-end damage. Inside the vehicle were three prison guards and an inmate.

The inmate and three TDCJ staff members were transported to area hospitals, authorities say. According to KPRC, TDCJ reports the inmate is in critical condition and the other staff members are in stable condition.

Police say the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Officers say that driver is believed to be at fault for the crash and alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire...
Deadly crash on I-45 also injures two Centerville firefighters
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
TDCJ suspending transport of prison inmates following Gonzalo Lopez escape, murders
Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday announced he plans to attend Blinn College as a means of eventually...
Sources: Kyle Rittenhouse will take Blinn courses this fall on the RELLIS campus
Despite saying he plans to attend Texas A&M University, the school confirmed Sunday that Kyle...
Texas A&M: Kyle Rittenhouse is not enrolled for the fall semester
Housing advocates want the city of College Station to conduct rental inspections.
Housing advocates say rental inspections needed to improve quality of life for tenants in College Station

Latest News

Dates and times set for Texas A&M Super Regional versus Louisville
TRISHA FORD
REPORT: Texas A&M University set to name new softball coach
6/7
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 6/7
Texas 4000 stopped in College Station on their ride to Alaska.
Texas 4000, Fighting cancer every mile