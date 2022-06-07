Advertisement

Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

This March 17, 2020 photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
This March 17, 2020 photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K. Uhde.(Wisconsin Department of Corrections via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included prominent national political figures died in a hospital, a state official said Tuesday.

Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon on Friday before shooting himself, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he had been on life support.

Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond confirmed Uhde’s death. The agency said that Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday morning and his body remained on life support until Tuesday morning to allow for organ donation.

Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison on weapons charges. He was released from his last prison stint in April 2020.

Police found the 68-year-old Roemer zip-tied to a chair, an official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Uhde had a list of potential targets in his vehicle that included Roemer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Whitmer’s office and the law enforcement source said.

It’s unclear how Uhde obtained a gun. Drummond said the Wisconsin Justice Department is still investigating that aspect of the case.

___

Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire...
Deadly crash on I-45 also injures two Centerville firefighters
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
TDCJ suspending transport of prison inmates following Gonzalo Lopez escape, murders
Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday announced he plans to attend Blinn College as a means of eventually...
Sources: Kyle Rittenhouse will take Blinn courses this fall on the RELLIS campus
Despite saying he plans to attend Texas A&M University, the school confirmed Sunday that Kyle...
Texas A&M: Kyle Rittenhouse is not enrolled for the fall semester
Housing advocates want the city of College Station to conduct rental inspections.
Housing advocates say rental inspections needed to improve quality of life for tenants in College Station

Latest News

This image provided by Daniel Fury shows the "Bewitched" statue partially covered with red...
‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint
Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey gets emotional speaking at the White House about the...
McConaughey: Young Uvalde school shooting victim identified by shoes
CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police...
Officer shoots, kills dog attacking its owners, police say
Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court during his trial on Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York.
‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
Biden signs bills on health care for veterans